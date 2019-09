Silver, which as we’ve been pointing out for ages, really just behaves like your typical high-beta tech stock is down again this morning, having fallen decisively below $27.50/oz sometime around midnight.



Meanwhile, European markets are generally higher, and the euro continues it shocking tear. Next stop $1.36?

Photo: FinViz

