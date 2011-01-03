Euro Sinks As France Prepares For Massive Debt Auction

The euro tumbled overnight ahead of a French debt auction worth €8.5 billion.



Markets continue to lack confidence in the currency union due to the absence of a lon-term plan that addresses the region’s reasons for instability.

The euro, having rebounded a bit from this morning’s weakness.

