Euro Shoots Straight Down, Anglo Irish Bank Set To Report Gigantic Loss

In addition to the selling in the Nikkei, the other big “risk off” move this evening is the straight negative action in the euro. Look.



Meanwhile, investors are bracing for the release of some very ugly numbers from Irish zombie Anglo Irish Bank.

The Irish Times:

STATE-OWNED ANGLO Irish Bank is expected today to report a loss for the first half of this year well in excess of the previous six-month deficit of €4.1 billion posted last year.

This would lead to Anglo setting a new Irish corporate record for a loss in a six-month period.

The bank will report the losses incurred on the transfer of the first €9.25 billion in loans sold to the National Asset Management Agency, and further losses on non-Nama loans and investments.

