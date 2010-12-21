Euro Shoots Higher, After China Says It's Taken Concrete Steps To Help End The Crisis

Basically a quiet start to Tuesday, though generally markets are in “risk on” mode, with Japan shooting up, and Hong Kong up 0.6%.



A big winner is the euro, which reacted a couple of hours ago to some comments made by Chinese Vice Premier Wing Qishan about China having taken some direct measures to aid the eurozone out of its sovereign debt struggles.

US futures are up as well.

For a recap of the US action see, here.

