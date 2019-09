Around the world, central banks are announcing their intent to support the euro, but it’s not having any effect, as the currency is sliding again, failing to hold $1.22. It appears markets are siding more closely with Iran on this trade.



US futures are still higher, but are off their lows. S&P futures are up by about 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.