The EU has agreed on a 'way forward' for Greece

Update 5:20 pm ET: Headlines from Reuters, citing Luxembourg’s finance minister said that the Eurogroup finance ministers agreed on a “way forward” for Greece.

Via Reuters’ Eric Burroughs: “RTRS – LUXEMBOURG FINANCE MINISTER SAYS EUROGROUP AGREED WAY FORWARD ON GREECE, DISCUSSIONS TO CONTINUE IN COMING DAYS.”

Update 4:55 pm ET: Headlines from Reuters, citing a Greek government official, said that there is “no deal” between Greece and its creditors.

From Reuters, via Societe Generale’s Sebastian Galy: “RTRS – EUROGROUP SOURCE TELLS REUTERS NO “DEAL” YET WITH GREECE, MAY BE AN AGREEMENT TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF EXTENDING BAILOUT PROGRAMME.”

The euro is going wild after a report by CNBC said that a deal between Greece and its EU creditors has been reached.

CNBC, citing a source, said that a deal between Greece and the EU has been reached “in principle,” that meetings will continue, and that the final details of a deal will be known on Monday.

More to come …

Here’s the euro after the headlines: first from CNBC and the from Reuters.

