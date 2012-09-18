What 20 Euros Will Get You Around The Eurozone

The 17 countries of the eurozone are all united by one currency — the euro.



But you might be surprised at the big disparities in pricing you can find between the countries. For example, if you’re a coffee nut, you might be better off vacationing in Portugal than Greece.

So what can you get for €20 (that’s around $25.41 according to the most recent conversion rates) when you’re in Europe?

[All prices were gathered from the European Commission’s Consumer Prices Research report and are 2011 averages, unless otherwise noted.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.