What 20 Euros Will Get You Around The Eurozone

Joshua Berlinger
Euros

The 17 countries of the eurozone are all united by one currency — the euro.

But you might be surprised at the big disparities in pricing you can find between the countries. For example, if you’re a coffee nut, you might be better off vacationing in Portugal than Greece.

So what can you get for €20 (that’s around $25.41 according to the most recent conversion rates) when you’re in Europe?

[All prices were gathered from the European Commission’s Consumer Prices Research report and are 2011 averages, unless otherwise noted.]

Cups of coffee

Greece: 7 cups

Portugal: 35 cups

Eggs

Ireland: 7 cartons

Malta: 16 cartons

Tights

Belgium: 4 pairs

Slovakia: 19 pairs

Bus Tickets

The Netherlands: 8 tickets

Slovakia: 43 tickets

Beer at a supermarket

Italy: 6 litres

Slovakia: 20 litres

Camembert Cheese

Slovenia: 1.6 kg

Belgium: 3.0 kg

Movie Tickets

Ireland: 2 tickets

Slovakia: between 7-8 tickets (except on Saturdays)

Cigarettes

Ireland: Between 2-3 packs

Estonia: 10 packs

Newspapers

Taxis

Olive Oil

Slovenia: 2 litres

Spain: 7 litres

Beer at a bar (0.2 - 0.35 l)

Portugal: 24 glasses

Slovakia: 6 glasses

Bottles of Red Wine (.75L)

Italy: 5 bottles

Portugal: 20 bottles


Black Tea

Austria: 242 bags

Malta: 704 bags

