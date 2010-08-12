DEJA VU: Slovakia Rejects Aid To Greece, rumours About Irish Debt Flop, Fed Swap Lines Reopen, Euro Plunges

It’s like old times! Old times being all the way back May of 2010.



Let’s see, there’s Slovakia rejecting a bilateral loan to Greece (ForexLive), the Fed reopening swap lines with Europe (ZeroHedge), and some rumour about the ECB buying Irish debt.

It all translates into something we haven’t seen in a longtime. The euro is plunging.

Really, this is a fall.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.