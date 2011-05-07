Euro Plunge Accelerates, Silver Diving, Oil Diving, Market Rally Vanishing

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Montes
Will Der Spiegel really spoil our fun like this?What was previously a big “risk on” kind of day has turned fairly ugly.
The euro is down sharply for the second straight day.
Oil is in the $97 range, after having been well over 100 earlier.
Silver is back in the mid-$34s.
Stocks are still higher, but well of their old highs. The S&P is just up 2.
Could be a whiteknuckle final hour.
