Euro Plunge Accelerates, Silver Diving, Oil Diving, Market Rally Vanishing

Photo: Flickr/Jeffrey Montes

Will Der Spiegel really spoil our fun like this?What was previously a big “risk on” kind of day has turned fairly ugly.



The euro is down sharply for the second straight day.

Oil is in the $97 range, after having been well over 100 earlier.

Silver is back in the mid-$34s.

Stocks are still higher, but well of their old highs. The S&P is just up 2.

Could be a whiteknuckle final hour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.