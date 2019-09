Quick heads up. The Euro is getting smoked. It kind of feels like the bad old days.

There’s all kinds of negatives piling up: There’s bad economic news out of Germany, bad economic news out of the Eurozone as a whole, new political worries in Greece, and the leader of one of Italy’s major parties calling for a referendum to exit the Euro.

