The Euro Is Getting Smacked

More hard selling for the Euro, which just keeps pushing lower.



Photo: FinViz

It’s a little unclear what the freakout is directly related to.

The fate of Greece is still a little unclear, but the latest headlines suggest that there’s not going to be an imminent default.

On the other hand, growth is collapsing in Greece.

Overall though, markets are looking red for the third day, with US futures at their low, and and European down across the board.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.