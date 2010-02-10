Euro: No Bailout? Ruh-roh...

Ok it’s official, EUR/USD is trading based on Greece and that’s about it today. It’s been slammed now that a bailout might not happen. So then now what happens if, on Thursday, a bailout is announced? There’s a pretty high probability that a bailout is coming, it’s just the shape or form which is up for debate, in our view. Yet EUR/USD didn’t seem too concerned with knowing what the shape or form of today’s rumoured bailout would have been… it simply wanted a bailout, any bailout. Badly.



