EURO DIVES AFTER SURPRISE RATE CUT

The ECB just announced

a surprise 25 basis point interest rate cut, and the euro is tanking.

The euro is now at $US1.3354, down from its intraday high of $US1.3529

Most economists were expecting the central bank to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5%.

However, some economists like UBS’s Ronald Cluse warned that a rate cut would come with inflation low and unemployment persistently high.

But Cluse also warned that such a cut could be a desperate move.

“If the ECB were to cut rates, as we expect, it would still leave the bank in an uncomfortable position,” said Cluse ahead of the announcement. “After all, the ECB would then have essentially depleted its orthodox toolkit. The only easy solution left would be for the ECB to signal — soon, we think — that it will stay in “full allotment mode” even after July 2014, the commitment it has given so far.”

