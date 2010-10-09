Euro Leaders In Disbelief: Don't You Fools Know We're Still Verging On A Crisis Here?

Europe is obviously freaking out at the freakishly strong Euro.



Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker said this morning that $1.40 on the euro is just not realistic or in line with economic reality, and he’s right.

The continent is still potentially on the verge of getting ripped apart, with persistent problems in Ireland and Greece.

And when you see German exports weakening sharply, it’s not hard to see why they’re so concerned.

