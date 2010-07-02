Euro Keeps Surging, As US Markets Fall After Weak Jobs Report

Following the release of the weak June Non-Farm Payrolls Report, US equities are sliding lower, though not dramatically so, owing to the fact that there was plenty of negativity “baked in.”



Meanwhile, the euro is rallying even more today, threatening to punch through $1.26. This was the same pattern we saw yesterday, as the once-solid correlation between the euro and the stock market seem thoroughly busted.

