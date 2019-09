The euro is making an ugly downward move right now.

This comes as ECB President Mario Draghi gives his live post-policy meeting press conference.

“The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside,” he said.

Here’s a look at the euro against the dollar via FinViz:

