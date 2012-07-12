Here's Some Good News Out Of Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In recent weeks, headlines have been dominated by disappointing economic data and weaker-than-expected corporate earnings. So, any good news is welcome.Today, we learned that industrial output in the euro area unexpectedly increased 0.6 per cent from April.



Economists were expecting the metric to be flat.

It’s still too early to tell if this will be a trend. Markets don’t seem to think so. European stocks continue to trade down.

