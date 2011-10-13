The German Military Unveils Its New Super Drone

Looking to expand its electronic surveillance capabilities, Germany has unveiled its new ‘Euro Hawk’ super drone.



A joint venture between EADS and Northrop Grumman, the monster UAV weighs 15 tons, has a wingspan of 120 feet, and is capable of flying non-stop for 15,000 miles over 30 hours.

A big step up from the country’s current reconnaissance fleet of 1972 twin-turbo prop planes, the drone is built around the U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk platform and cost more than $1.6 billion to develop.

Photo: defence Daily

