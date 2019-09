Typically the closing of normal business hours in Europe is kind of bullish for the currency and for US stocks, as all the fears over Greece and the PIIGS are put to rest for the night.



But not tonight.

The euro, as you can see, is making brand new lows. Meanwhile the Dow — which had bounced off its lows — is down over 160.

From Finviz.com:

