Euro Firm To Staff: We Are Looking Into Firing You

European firm Denton Wilde Sapte has brought in redundancy experts to help it evaluate a second round of layoffs.



Except in an unusual move, they are saying exactly who the targets are — 20 secretaries and nine support staff.

“This is not something that we wanted to do, but we can now see the way the year is shaping up and even though we shall be on budget for the year, or above, we will have sufficient capacity to meet any increase in activity levels. We have been careful to monitor activity levels and we have come to the decision that this is the right thing to do,” chief executive Howard Morris told Legal Week.

Like McKinsey’s evaluation of Conde Nast, it’s never fun when the “redundancy consultants” grace the building. But it seems like the atmosphere would turn downright Survivor-like if you knew exactly how many would go and from which departments.

See the full Legal Week story here.

