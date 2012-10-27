The Euro Is Tanking On Comments From Germany's Finance Minister

Matthew Boesler

Headlines are coming across the Bloomberg about comments German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble made in an interview with ZDF.

Schaeuble said there is “nothing decided” on the topic of Greece’s euro membership.

He also said “we want Greece to be able to stay” in the monetary union, but that there are doubts that Greece has met its commitments from previous bailouts.

Here’s the intraday chart:

Euro intraday

Photo: Thinkorswim

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

euro moneygame-us