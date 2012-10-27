The Euro Is Tanking On Comments From Germany's Finance Minister

Headlines are coming across the Bloomberg about comments German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble made in an interview with ZDF.



Schaeuble said there is “nothing decided” on the topic of Greece’s euro membership.

He also said “we want Greece to be able to stay” in the monetary union, but that there are doubts that Greece has met its commitments from previous bailouts.

Here’s the intraday chart:

Photo: Thinkorswim

