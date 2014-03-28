Euro Tanks On Spanish Deflation

Good morning!

The euro just tanked.

Here’s a chart, via FinViz:

The culprit:

Spanish Consumer Prices just fell 0.2% year over year.

DEFLATION.

That’s raising the prospect of some kind of new, aggressive ECB action next week, QE possibly.

Of course, ECB deflation fears have been around for a while. And people have been saying forever that the ECB needed to do something more than they have already. And yet nothing’s been done.

But maybe this time.

