Euro Tanks On Spanish Deflation

Good morning!
The euro just tanked.
Here’s a chart, via FinViz:
The culprit:
Spanish Consumer Prices just fell 0.2% year over year.
DEFLATION.
That’s raising the prospect of some kind of new, aggressive ECB action next week, QE possibly.
Of course, ECB deflation fears have been around for a while. And people have been saying forever that the ECB needed to do something more than they have already. And yet nothing’s been done.
But maybe this time.
