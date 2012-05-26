EURO FALLS BELOW $1.25

The euro broke an important benchmark today, falling below $1.25 against the dollar.



That’s its lowest value since July 2010.

This continues a trend we’ve been seeing over the last few months, as the euro has toppled from consistently trading around $1.30 to hitting the $1.25 handle as capital flows out of Europe and investor angst about a eurozone break-up builds.

Here’s what happened just a few minutes ago:

Photo: DailyFX

