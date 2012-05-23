Europe Keeps Crumbling... When Is The Intervention?

Europe is crumbling again today at the same time as European leaders all are meeting together. They’re not expected to solve anything, but with things getting worse all the time, it’s not clear how much longer they can hold out.



We discussed the matter below.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

