After the ugly German Flash PMI and bad French Flash PMI, the Euro is getting whacked.



From FinViz

FinVizThe weak economy seems to open the door for an ECB rate cut.

It’s been very hesitant to ease policy, but things are getting so bad (even Germany now!) that it may finally be compelled to act.

That’s the takeaway of economic Frederik Ducrozet, who tweets:

@thestalwart Weak German PMIs likely sealing the deal for an ECB Refi rate cut in May — Frederik Ducrozet (@fwred) April 23, 2013

