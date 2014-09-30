The Euro Is Getting Smashed

Europe just keeps getting worse.

The latest this morning is Eurozone inflation continuing to slip, with prices rising 0.3% year-over-year, down from the 0.4% gains in previous months.

That Europe would could slip into outright deflation is a huge worry for the ECB (and everyone else).

The more inflation continues to fall, the more pressure there will be on the ECB to do even more, which is causing the Euro to collapse.

Here’s an intraday look at the Euro. It’s not hard to spot the moment the inflation numbers came out.

And here’s a longer look at the Euro, so you can see how much of a trainwreck it is.

We’re starting to get fairly close to the worst levels of the Eurozone crisis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.