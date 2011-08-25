As Gold Falls, The Dollar Roars Back

With gold futures now well below $1800, are investors fleeing back to the dollar?



EUR/USD hasn’t fallen quite as significantly as gold — and is still up from earlier this month — but this may mark a return of confidence to American paper. Or it could just mean a lack of other alternatives.

The dollar has been slowly losing value against the euro all month, as investors contemplate the prospect of QE3. Expectations of a cheaper dollar have provided optimism to investors all year as the crisis in Europe deepens.

The dollar has risen enough in an hour to erase overnight losses on the euro.

