The euro is getting crushed

Akin Oyedele

The euro is sliding against the US dollar.

This morning, the European Central Bank released its latest monetary-policy statement, leaving its key rate unchanged as expected.

After ECB president Mario Draghi started his press conference, the euro took a dive against the dollar, falling to as low as 1.0802.

