The euro crumbled to a new 12-year low overnight

Mike Bird

The euro is up 0.44% this morning, as of 09:07 GMT (05:07 ET), flirting with $US1.06 — but overnight it sank to a fresh 12-year low, under $US1.05. That’s the first time it’s been below that level since January 2003, 12 years and two months ago.

The weakest spot came just before 4 a.m. GMT (midnight ET). Here’s how it looked:

Below $US1.05Investing.com, Business Insider

Since the financial crisis, weakness in the euro has often been a sign of growing fears that the currency union would break up, particularly when Greek tensions ran particularly high. However, it’s now paired with a positive economic momentum in the eurozone, and the fall should contribute to growth by boosting the bloc’s exports.

To get an impression of the scale of the fall, here’s the long-term graph of the euro against the dollar.

EurusdGoogle Finance, Business Insider

NOW WATCH: Research Reveals Why Men Cheat, And It’s Not What You Think

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.