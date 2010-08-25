Euro Diving Hard, France Shares Slide, While US Futures Try To Hang On

Things in Europe are breaking down, with France leading the way lower. Right now it’s off about .5%. The DAX is off a bit less than that, while Ireland (fresh of a sovereign downgrade) is actually bucking the trend is up. Funny how that works.



Meanwhile, there’s been a big breakdown in the currency once again.

US futures are signaling a slightly weaker, though nothing huge.

