The Euro Is Getting Crushed As Mario Draghi Speaks

The euro exchange rate has been on a tear since ECB President Mario Draghi’s last press conference in January.



Many have been waiting to see how Draghi would respond today.

The ECB chief has been reiterating the ECB’s accommodative monetary policy stance, and the euro is getting crushed.

It fell about 100 pips – from around 1.355 against the U.S. dollar to a low around 1.344.

Photo: FINVIZ

