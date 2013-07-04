YIKES: There Goes The Euro

The bottom just fell out of the euro.



This is all happening as ECB president Mario Draghi speaks about his latest monetary policy decision.

“Looking ahead, our monetary policy stance will remain accommodative for as long as necessary,” said Draghi in his introduction. “The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time.”

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.