Here's what the Euro Cup brackets would look like for GDP and population

The Euro 2016 is down to 16 teams.
And so, we decided to have the countries square off in terms of GDP and population.
Obviously, neither determines whether a certain country will win. Wales, for example, beat Russia 3-0 — even though its economic output is a mere fraction of Russia’s. Meanwhile, roughly 20% of the world’s population lives in China, but its men’s soccer team
ranks at a measly 81stin the world.
But, still, sometimes it’s fun to look at things through an economic lens.
Here’s what the bracket would look like for GDP (click for large):
And here’s what this looks like for population:
