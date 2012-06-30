The Euro Crisis Is So Bad That People Are Selling Their Kidneys Just To Get By

Photo: AP Images

Constant headlines about confusing bank recapitalizations and EU summits can obscure the human cost of economic hardship.A fascinating piece from Dan Bilefsky of The New York Times takes a look at people in Europe who are attempting to sell organs just to put food on the table.



Organ shortages, poverty, and the internet have created a black market where a kidney can fetch $40,000, despite national and international efforts to crack down on the practice.

From the New York Times:

“In Spain, Italy, Greece and Russia, advertisements by people peddling organs — as well as hair, sperm and breast milk — have turned up on the Internet, with asking prices for lungs as high as $250,000.”

The combination of job losses and a slashed social safety net has created pockets of desperate poverty that European leaders seem to be ignoring. Maybe it is time to focus less on banks and more on people.

