Euro Crashing Towards $1.30 As Greece Yields Won't Stop Exploding

The euro continues to crash, as Greek yields keep exploding. The euro is approaching the $1.30 mark, at just over $1.31 now, while the 10-year Greek bond yield has hit 10.9%… and get this… the two-year Greek bond yield is 18.5% according to Bloomberg. For some perspective, these yields are far worse than many ‘junk bonds’.



The Greek CDS spread is now at 846.15 basis points according to CMD Datavision.

