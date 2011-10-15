Euro Shakes Off Spanish Downgrade To Continue Its Recent Rally

Yesterday’s S&P downgrade of Spain only caused a brief blip in the euro, which is on a 10-day tear against the US dollar. European stock markets also closed up today.
Germany’s DAX closed up 0.9%.
France’s CAC 40 closed up 1.0%.
England’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2%.
Sentiment in Europe is improving ahead of next week’s huge EU summit meeting.
Photo: FinViz
