Euro Shakes Off Spanish Downgrade To Continue Its Recent Rally

Eric Platt

Yesterday’s S&P downgrade of Spain only caused a brief blip in the euro, which is on a 10-day tear against the US dollar.  European stock markets also closed up today.

Germany’s DAX closed up 0.9%.

France’s CAC 40 closed up 1.0%.

England’s FTSE 100 climbed 1.2%.

Sentiment in Europe is improving ahead of next week’s huge EU summit meeting.

EURUSDEUR/USD

Photo: FinViz

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

