With several hours to go before the opening bell, the mood is similar to yesterday, which saw selling (a very, very rare occurrence for a Monday).



The euro is getting hammered. According to ForexLive, a major US bank is doing monster selling.

From FinViz.com:

Futures are looking a bit soft as well. Here’s the action following yesterday’s close.

