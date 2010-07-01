Euro Clearly Gets A Lift On Victory For Merkel

Joe Weisenthal

It’s very, very small, but a look at the chart of the euro show clearly that the election of Christian Wulff — Angela Merkel’s Presidential candidate — provided a tiny, but noticeable lift.

First, the BEFORE, when the vote looked the most grim.

chart

And now the AFTER

chart

Admittedly, we’re not talking about huge moves here. But it’s still interesting to see little reactions here and there.

