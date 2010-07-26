Euro Bears Officially Throw In The Towel

Photo: StockCharts.com

You can erase the word “parity” from your vocabulary, at least for now.Euro bears have thrown in the towel.



Bloomberg:

After tracking the euro’s slide from about $1.45 at the beginning of 2010, the median forecast of currency strategists has stayed within two cents of $1.20 since the start of June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. raised their estimates in the past two weeks, joining HSBC Holdings Plc and Deutsche Bank AG in predicting a stronger euro.

Goldman’s vacillating on the euro has been particularly well-covered and embarrassing, having gotten things wrong just about every step of the way.

As far as we know, Morgan Stanley remains in the euro uber-bear camp, though it issued its last call right before the stress tests. We shall know soon whether the results weigh at all on its outlook.

