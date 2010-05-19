CDS Show Real Stress Across European Banks

While European sovereign CDS is tightening this morning, after briefly flirting with much wider numbers due to Germany’s surprise ban on naked shortselling and CDS, banks are still showing market worries.



Spain stands out as a country to be concerned about, with notably higher bank CDS.

From CMA Datavision:

And check out the recent stability in sovereigns.

From CMA Datavision:

