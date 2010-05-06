Euro Bank CDS Go Vertical

Major European banks are feeling the pressure from the Greek crisis and starting to show significant signs of market worry in their CDS. BNP Paribas, which has seen its CDS dramatically rise throughout April, announced $6.4 billion in exposure to the Greek market this morning.



Non-German European auto makers have seen their CDS spreads widen as well, with the Italian giant Fiat and French manufacturer Renault showing dramatic increases.

Airlines, which have been put under stress by the profit-sucking Iceland volcano ash crisis, have too seen their CDS rise as a response to market worries. Notably British Airways, which recently merged with Iberian Airways, has seen a large widening as their key London hubs were shut for several days during the heights of the crisis.

