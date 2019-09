The Euro seems to have already lost have of its gains from the announcement of the E.U.’s new bailout fund. Imagine if in a few days time the euro is back to $1.27, even after Europe used the nuclear option. The bailout saves bond holders, but as we said earlier, it’s hard to see how it is good news for the euro’s long-term strength.



