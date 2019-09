The Real State of Government Deficits In The Eurozone

Photo: AP Images

Governments operate on deficit budgets all the time, looking for returns in the long run. But when that deficit becomes structural, and economic growth can’t keep pace, federal governments need to rein in spending. German chancellor Angela Merkel, and French president Nicolas Sarkozy, are pushing for a balanced budget amendment in the eurozone by 2012.



We drew on a report from Societe Generale and put together current budget balance to GDP ratios, and debt to GDP ratios, along with projections for both, to provide a debt and deficit profile for the eurozone.

