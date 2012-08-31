Euro Surging

The euro is surging against the dollar this morning, up 0.68%, ahead of Ben Bernanke’s big speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



Economist don’t expect too much from the Fed.

However, it looks like currency traders are positioning themselves for dovishness.

Here’s a chart of the Euro/USD courtesy of Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

