Switzerland's players could not stop ripping their shirts against France

Paul Gilham / Getty Images Breel Embolo (Middle) was one of many Swiss players who ripped their shirts.

At least three Switzerland players managed to rip their shirts in their game against France in the Euro 2016 Championships on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka had to change his shirt twice when both were ripped during scuffles. Midfielder Admir Mehmedi also had to collect a new shirt in the first half while striker Breel Embolo endured a tear not long afterwards.

As if to add insult to injury, the ball burst when Switzerland midfielder Valon Behram went in to tackle French striker Antoine Griezmann.

Many saw the funny side, including BBC Sports anchor Gary Lineker:

Swiss team’s Puma shirts tearing like paper. Adidas ball bursting. You can never rely on German efficiency!

— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 19, 2016

Speaking after the match, Swiss manager Vladimir Petkovic was indifferent to the wear and tear: “Shirts? Do you sell for Nike? If a shirt is pulled it can come apart at the seams. There were four or five torn. But when you pull shirts they do break.”

Despite such a scrappy game, the goalless draw was good enough for both teams to progress beyond the group stages into the last 16, with France topping Group A and Switzerland coming second.

Here’s a look at Granit Xhaka losing his shirt:

Puma, the makers of the shirt, could not be reached for comment.

And here is the moment the ball burst:

Meanwhile, England plays Slovakia tonight at 20:00 GMT in its final group game. A win or a draw will be good enough to ensure it qualifies to the knockout stages.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.