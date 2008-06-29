Euro 2008 Final: How To Watch It Live On The Web

It’s showdown time in Vienna for Spain and Germany in the Euro 2008 final. Spain dispatched an over-achieving Russia with relative ease and Germany survived an ambitious Turkey to reach the final. Both teams will be missing stars: midfielder and captain Michael Ballack is doubtful for Germany, and tournament top-scorer David Villa is out for Spain.



And the best place to watch all of this, of course, is on TV. Live broadcasts in the U.S. begin at 2:30 ET on Sunday on ABC and ESPN Desportes. If for some reason you’re TV-less on a Sunday, ABC/Disney is streaming the tournament via ESPN 360 in the U.S. (The video quality is good, even on a Mac.) But due the vagaries of ESPN’s cable deals, the free broadband service is only available in 28 million homes.

So: If neither of those options work for you — or if you just aren’t that into the U.S.-based commentary (much-improved with the critical analysis of Scottish ex-international Andy grey) — there are plenty of foreign feeds available through extra-legal means on the Web. Here are a few we’ve tried, as well as others contributed by readers over the past two weeks:

Myp2p.eu (Mac users install Sopcast or Flip4Mac)

LIvetv.ru (games here, but site in Cyrillic)

Channelsurfing.net (streams work on a Mac)

Live-footy.org (requires Sopcast)

Veetle.com (requires Sopcast)

www.euro2008.rai.it (click the “La Diretta” button on the left; requires Silverlight download)

http://livesats.com/euro2008 (links to feeds from China, Iran and Thailand)

www.justin.tv (plenty of pirated streams here, though several have been taken down due to copyright violations)

Thanks to all the SAI readers who have contributed additional Web work-arounds throughout Euro 2008. Know of any other good ones we’ve missed? Leave them in comments.

See Also: Italy vs France, Live: The Euro 2008 Webcast Uefa Doesn’t Want You To Watch

Euro 2008: How To Watch It LIVE On The Web

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.