Euribor Continues To Creep Wider As Stress Tests Look Even More Pointless

Right now, rates on lending in Europe are continuing to head higher, even though the continent held their much publicized stress tests last week.



Clearly, the impact of those tests has already been felt, and banks are continuing to struggle with interbank lending regardless.

Chart via CreditTrader:

Here are 12 charts that expose Europe’s stress tests as being too weak >

