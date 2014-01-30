Here's The Hungarian Currency Chart Everyone Is Talking About Today

Joe Weisenthal

We want you to keep up on your emerging market currency horror show memes.

So just for your edification, today everyone is talking about how the Hungarian Forint is getting smoked.

Here’s the Euro vs. the Forint going back a week, showing how much the Euro is surging against it.

Screen Shot 2014 01 30 at 5.08.09 AMXE.com

The current level represents a 3-year low for the Forint against the Euro.

