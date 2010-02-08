Europe Back In Love With The PIGS

European stocks are in the green with the Dow Jones Euroe Stoxx 50 Index up almost 1.3%. France, Germany, and the U.K. are up between 0.9 – 1.3%.



The euro has rebounded against the dollar, hitting $1.37. Market concern over the financial situation for Portugal, Spain, and Greece may be easing, even though PIGS stocks themselves are showing less strength than most of Europe.

Across the globe, Asian shares are down about 1% across the board. Commodities are showing some strength with oil and gold at $71.91 and $1,071 respectively.

