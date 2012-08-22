EUREKA! Evernote's CEO Explains How He Organizes His Evernote

Evernote CEO Phil Libin

Other than maybe the email app, possibly the actual phone app, and perhaps the browser app, the very most useful app available for the iPhone has to be Evernote.Evernote claims to be – and delightfully, is – a digital extension of your brain.



You can store audio, video, photographic, and textual notes there. You can share and organise these notes in intuitive ways.

Ugh. It is so damn handy, sometimes it hurts.

Evernote has, on a basic level, made me a productive and useful person.

Anyway.

Over on question and answer site, Quora, the CEO of Evenernote, Phil Libin, has answered the question: “How does Phil Libin (CEO of Evernote) organise his Evernote stacks, notebooks, notes and tags?“

Eureka! Right?

Here’s the answer:

Read Quote of Phil Libin’s answer to Evernote: How does Phil Libin (CEO of Evernote) organise his Evernote stacks, notebooks, notes and tags? on Quora

